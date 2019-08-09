Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Friday has advised Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders to better prove their innocence in corruption cases.

Responding to Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif’s speech in National Assembly, Shafqat Mehmood said that the PML-N representatives should defend themselves in court regarding their looted money.

They (PML-N members) are using Parliament to conceal their wrongdoings, he continued.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif during his address in NA said steps like arrest of Maryam Nawaz are being taken to divert the attention of the people from government’s failed policies on occupied Kashmir matter.

He said that Nawaz Sharif was only accused of serving the nation by saving billions of rupees from mega projects while Maryam was detained for coming out of her house for her father and the people of Pakistan.

Will continue to bear Prime Minister Imran Khan’s injustice but wont bow down before him, he clarified.

The leader said that Rs70 billion was spent on accountability bureau in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) but the government closed it.

The masses could have prayed for the success of the incumbent government if it provided them relief by decreasing the inflation, he went on to say.