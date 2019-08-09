Share:

SARGODHA/GUJRANWALA - Police of Sargodha and Gujranwala districts Thursday finalised the plan to provide security to Eid congregations and other public places.

Sargodha District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera released security plan for Eidul Azha. Talking to media, he said that more than 1,800 police personnel would be deployed at public places as well as exit and entry points of the district. He said that foolproof security measures had been ensured for 513 mosques, imambarghas, Eidgahs and other 32 venues for Eid congregations. He said that faithful coming to Eid congregations would be frisked thoroughly, adding that they would attend Eid congregations after passing through walkthrough gates.

The DPO said that elite force and police mobiles and motorbike squads would continue patrolling across the district to maintain law and order during Eid days. He said that SP Investigation Malik Imtiaz Mehmood would supervise all the security arrangements. He warned that any negligence and lethargic attitude by the police would not be tolerated.

Gujranwala police also finalised the plan to provide foolproof security to citizens on Eidul Azha. According to the plan, as many as 3,500 policemen will be deployed outside Eidgahs, mosques, and other important places. Elite Force teams will patrol on the city roads round the clock. City Police Officer (CPO) Dr Moeen Masood, while addressing police officers at his office, said that protection of lives and properties of the citizens was the first and foremost duty of the police, adding that no one would be allowed to disturb peace in the district. He said that a total of 750 mosques and Eidgahs would be provided full security, adding that CCTV cameras and walkthrough gates would be installed at the entry points of all important places. He further said that police parties would take stern action against wheelie doers. The CPO also directed the traffic police officers to make a comprehensive plan for the smooth of traffic during Eid days.

FIA nabs ex-cop for

online harassment

The cyber crime wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a former police official for blackmailing a woman by uploading her pictures on social media on Thursday.

According to FIA sources, accused Ayyub, former official of Sindh police, had developed illicit relations with a woman of Kamoke and captured some objectionable pictures of her. Later, he started blackmailing her by uploading her pictures on social media. On receipt of application by woman, the FIA cyber crime wing took action against the accused and arrested him. The FIA team also recovered pictures of the woman from his cell phone.