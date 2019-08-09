Share:

LAHORE - Preparations for Independence Day celebration are in full swing in the city. Buildings are being decorated with large national flags, buntings and lights.

Stalls selling different I-Day related items were found surrounded by youngsters who are eagerly waiting for the Independence Day celebrations and such stalls have been set up at several markets and footpaths.

Many shops, vehicles and motorcycles on all roads could be seen decorated with green and white colours while families have covered rooftops of their cars with the national flags.

A cultural show titled ‘Hum Aik Hain’ was staged at Alhamra on Thursday as part of I-Day celebrations.

Cultural colours of Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, KP and GB were shown at the event. Secretary of Information and Culture, Raja Jahangir Anwar turned up at the show. He stressed the need for promoting such events to present a soft image of the country to the world. He said: “The show proved to be a great success and more such events will be held as promotion of culture and arts is the need of hour.

‘Hum Aik Hain’ has promoted the passion of unity, harmony, and corporation. Local artistes should be encouraged,” he said and praised the Punjab Information and Culture Department and Alhamra admin.

Executive Director of Punjab Arts Council Saman Rai said: “We give our best to meet pubic expectation in Lahore.

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said the cultural show is the beautiful addition to the Lahore literary and cultural atmosphere.

“We need to acknowledge each other’s cultures and in the current situation, one of the main aims of the programme is to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir and to be with them during this difficult time. This show will promote national cultural harmony,” he added.