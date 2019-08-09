Share:

Lahore - Condemning India for changing Kashmir status, government and non-government organisations Thursday continued demos to show solidarity with Kashmiris.

Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah led a rally from Aiwan-i-Auqaf to GPO Chowk. Secretary Zulfiqar Ahmad, DG Tahir Raza Bokhari, Badshahi Masjid Khateeb Abdul Khabeer Azad, Mufti Ramazan Sialvi, Ghulam Mustafa Saqib and people from different schools of thought participated in the rally.

In his address, Hassan Shah chided India for using force ruthlessly against innocent civilians. He said people of Pakistan would stand by Kashmiris in their just struggle.

Rwadari Tehreek Pakistan held a camp in front of the Punjab Assembly. People from different faiths also turned up at the protest venue to show solidarity with Kashmir people.

“International community should look into violation of human rights in Kashmir. India revoked the Article 370 to deny their right to self-determination. Consistent curfew in Kashmir and halting communication created a humanitarian crisis. We appeal to the world powers to influence India to withdraw the decision,” Rwadari chief Samson Salamat said. Implementation Minority Rights Forum Chairman Samul Payara called for holding dialogue on Kashmir.

According to APP, Azim Ara Foundation Pakistan will organise a rally at Faisal Chowk to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir today. A number of civil society members, literary personalities, Radio and TV artists and common citizens will be the part of the rally.

Also, Lawyers out a protest rally against India at GPO Chowk.

Holding placards and banners, the black coats were chanting full-throat slogans against the state terrorism of the neighbouring country in Held Kashmir and the current move to forcibly repeal the law in violation of its own constitution, United Nations resolutions on Kashmir and other international laws.

They said that the Kashmiris’ struggle will continue till their freedom from Indian yoke, and also pledged all-out support to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for their right to self-determination in the occupied valley.

In presence of a number of lawyers who attended the protest rally, the speakers said that Kashmir is considered as a disputed territory across the world. They said that the move had raised the threat of turmoil in the subcontinent to a great level.

The speakers said that India could not change the disputed status of the occupied land as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolutions as well as the constitution. They said that the unconstitutional move could never be tolerated to the people of Kashmir and Pakistan.

They observed that the country’s step to legalise its occupation of Kashmir will face defeat and degradation. They added that India had abrogated Article 370 of its constitution but it could not eliminate the special status of the valley as it is internationally considered as disputed territory.