A court on Friday extended the judicial physical remand of senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Rana Sanaullah till August 24 in a drug-related case.

During today’s hearing, the PML-N leader was handed copies of the challan again him. The court also directed the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) to present closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage at the next hearing.

On July 1, Sanaullah was arrested by ANF from near the Sukheke area in Punjab.

Sanaullah, a member of the National Assembly (MNA) and president of the PML-N's Punjab wing, was said to have been arrested in a drug-related case. ANF officials said he was arrested while travelling with his guards to a meeting from Faisalabad to Lahore.