RAWALPINDI - The Rawalpini Development Authority (RDA) has launched an operation against illegal constructions while sealing a plaza and ten shops, RDA spokesman informed The Nation on Thursday. The operation was carried out on instructions of Director General (DG) RDA, he said.

He said LUBC staff conducted operation against illegal constructed commercial buildings in violation of approved plans and sealed a plaza including 10 shops in Gulraiz Housing Scheme, two illegally constructed buildings in Mumtaz Colony Rawalpindi.

and a shed dismantled on High Court Road. LU&BC Wing RDA has been actively conducting operations against illegal commercial cum residential construction activities including plazas/shops, schools and other illegal land use encroachments within the controlled area of RDA in Rawalpindi city, he said. He added LU&BC Wing’s staff including Assistant Director (BC), Building Superintendent, Building Inspectors and others carried out operation with the assistance of Rawalpindi Police from the concerned police station. The owners of these properties constructed illegal residential cum commercial buildings without approval/No Objection Certificates (NOCs), in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2007. RDA spokesman Hafiz Muhammad Irfan said that DG RDA has directed LU&BC Wing to take strict action against encroachments, illegal constructions and commercial activities without any fear and favour. He said the general public should also show moral responsibility and remove every type of encroachment as much as they can, so that they could avoid any further loss.