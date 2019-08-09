Share:

Reckless taxing of autos has made autos very expensive resulting in lowering of sale and forcing two major auto assemblers to close down assembly plants within a month. Third may follow suit. It will also result in unemployment including that of vendors and substantial loss of various taxes including indirect taxes paid by employees. It will also discourage new foreign auto entrants under the liberal policy. It is hoped that the auto tax structure will be immediately examined in the interest of federal and provincial revenue, customers, auto employees, new foreign auto entrants and development of auto industry in general.

M. AKRAM NIAZI,

Rawalpindi.