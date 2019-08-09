Share:

ISLAMABAD - The joint opposition in yesterday’s National Assembly session registered strong protest against arrest of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz by a team of NAB.

The opposition MNAs gathered near speaker’s podium in protest and chanted anti-government slogans.

PPP-P Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while taking the floor soon after the Question-Hour session, said he strongly protested arrest of a female political worker [PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz].

“It is happening for the first time since dictatorial regime of Ziaul Haq that female leaders of the opposition forces are being arrested.”

“In Naya Pakistan, we are seeing new dictator Imran Khan, who used to talk about giving justice to masses,” he said, adding that it would be remembered in history that Prime Minister Imran Khan who used to talk about giving justice to masses, went against it.

He also left the house in protest with his party members and rest of opposition members from PML-N continued their protest.

Murad Saeed says opp more interested in production orders than Kashmir

PML-N lawmakers also made an attempt to take the floor to speak against the arrest of Mariyam Nawaz but the chair gave the floor to Minister for Communication Murad Saeed.

The minister, facing opposition’s slogans, strongly reacted over Bilawal Bhutto’s remarks against prime minister, which was expunged by the chair.

About members staging protests on the floor, the minister said the protesting members including Ahsan Iqbal and Khursheed Shah had also been facing corruption charges.

“They are mostly corrupt and involved in theft what was wrong in it, if any institution did its work,” he said.

Murrad Saeed further said that opposition members were more interested in production orders than discussion on Kashmir issue in the joint sitting of parliament.

The chair, sensing the uncontrolled situation, abruptly adjourned proceedings of the house. The lawmakers from both sides rushed to gather outside the house for press conference where some of them engaged in physical brawl after exchanging hot words but later dispersed.

Earlier, MQM-P members staged a token walkout from the house over the remarks of former president Asif Ali Zardari against people migrated to Karachi and Sindh province at time of partition.

Federal Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, taking the floor with the onset of proceedings, said derogatory remarks were used the Mohajir community.

“The speech served the agenda of India and it was insult of refugees and Ideology of Pakistan,” he said.

The people who migrated from Punjab, UP, Bihar and other areas of Hindustan took part in freedom movement despite the fact that they knew that their native towns would not be included in Pakistan. “We have rendered sacrifices for the country and chose to live here by leaving behind more properties and lands than the PPP leaders accumulated in different ways.”

The MQM-P member was supported by PTI minister Shafqat Mehmood. “All the Pakistanis have every right to call them as Mohajir, Sindhi, Punjabi, etc,” he said, criticising the remarks of PPP-P members.

The PPP-P members, in response to MQM-P minister, said his party leadership attached high respect for those who rendered sacrifices for Pakistan and migrated to this part of the world.

However, he said that MQM had been using the word ‘Mohajir’ to serve their political motives. “They become parliamentarians, ministers, governors, prime minister but still call them as Mohajir,” he remarked.