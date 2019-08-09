Share:

LAHORE - PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday condemned arrest of party’s Vice-president Maryam Nawaz by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and said that Imran Khan should focus on protecting Kashmir’s status instead of targeting the opposition. He also said that Maryam’s arrest was based on lies and termed it political revenge by the Imran Khan-led government. “Arresting her in front of her father [Nawaz Sharif] and children is highly condemnable, regrettable and shameful,” he added.

The PML-N president claimed that Maryam was arrested for rallying and protesting for the rights of Kashmiris.

He also added that Imran’s government was conspiring against the country. “The US is concerned over Afghanistan but our concern is, was and will always be Kashmir,” he said.

The leader also questioned whether it was a coincidence that members of the opposition party were arrested a day before or after an increase in prices.

PML-N PRESIDENT TO APPEAR BEFORE NAB

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif will appear before an accountability court here on Friday in connection with 00Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

APPROVERS AGAINST SHEHBAZ

Aftab Mehmood and Shahid Rafiq, co-accused in money-laundering case, are willing to become approvers against former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif and his sons Hamza and Salman. They had submitted an application to the NAB chairman seeking his permission for the purpose. It is said that they have been allowed to become approvers.