KARACHI - The government of Sindh has banned the use of plastic bags throughout the province with effect from October 1, 2019. This was announced by spokesman and Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Law Environment and Coastal Development, Barrister Murtaza Wahab here on Thursday.

Wahab said there will be a complete ban on sale, manufacture and use of plastic bags throughout the province. He said the decision has been taken by the Department of Environment, Sindh. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said the government has started a campaign about plastic bags and in this connection cloth bags have been distributed among people at Teen Talwar, Clifton. The general public commended the decision of the Department of Environment.

The adviser to the chief minister said that cloth bags will be distributed in different areas of the city. The objective of distribution is to prohibit the use of plastic bags among the masses. The adviser asked the general public of the Sindh province to cooperate with the government in this campaign and added that factories and shops of plastic bags should also cooperate with the government. He asked the media to play their due role for this campaign. He said that use of plastic bags is already banned and we have to apply this decision throughout the province. Wahab warned that violators will be dealt with sternly after 1st October and later action will be taken against sellers, manufacturers and users of plastic bags . He said that plastic bags are one of the reasons for environmental pollution. Fifty percent of rain drains are choked due to plastic bags , he concluded.