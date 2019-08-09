Share:

ATTOCK - Punjab Public Accounts Committee Chairman Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari said that the Punjab government was utilising all available resources for the development of agriculture sector and prosperity of the farmer.

He stated these remarks while addressing a function where keys of 20 tractors worth of Rs1.6 million were handed over to the winners of lucky draw. On the occasion, Regional Manager Mohsin, General Manager Saeed Mushtaq, Deputy General Manager Ejaz Ali, Shafqat and Imtiaz were also present.

Yawar Bukhari said that under the interest free scheme, 900 tractors would be distributed to the farmers across Punjab in a transparent manner through lucky draw. He said that farmers would have to pay back the actual price of the tractors within five years through easy instalments. He said: “The government will extend this program further to facilitate maximum farmers and efforts will also be made to give farmers other agricultural appliances.” He added: “The issue of building small dams will be taken up with concerned quarters so that lands could be irrigated and maximum yield could be achieved.”

Earlier, Yawar Bukhari inaugurated Plant For Pakistan Program by planting a sapling in District Council lawn. Addressing the gathering, he said: “We must plant maximum trees to make this country an environmental friendly. Because of global warming, plantation of trees is need of the day.”

Yawar Bukhari also visited the office of CEO Health Dr Sohail Ejaz and discussed different issues pertaining to health facilities being provided to the people.

On the occasion, AC Attock Janat Khatoon Nekokara, MS DHQ Hospital Attock Dr Syed Kashif, DMS Dr Irfan and other officers were also present.