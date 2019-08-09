Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index lost 539.47 points to close at 29,737.98 points. A total of 109,097,620 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs4.344 billion. Out of 338 companies, share prices of 76 companies recorded increase while 238 companies registered decrease whereas 24 companies remained stable in trading. The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of, 10,321,000 and price per share of Rs3.15, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 7,769,000 and price per share of Rs8.34 and Maple Leaf with a volume of 6,652,000 and price per share of Rs16.99. The frontrunner was Nestle Pakistan with the increase of Rs285.59 per share, closing at Rs6013 while Wyeth Pak Ltd was runner up with the increase of Rs22 per share, closing at Rs572 per share. The top decliners were Unilever Foods with the decrease of Rs280 per share, closing at Rs5320 and Indus Motor Co with the decrease of Rs25 per share closing at Rs1009.23 per share.