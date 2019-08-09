Share:

MULTAN - The joint action committee of Punjab Teachers Union staged a hunger strike camp against government’s decision to give educational institutions under the supervision of local governments and unjust rationalisation policy here at Chowk Nawan Shehr on Thursday. A large number of teachers joined the camp. The protesters shouted slogans against the government.

Speaking on the occasion, district president of the union Ch Tahir Warraich and other office-bearers including Ch Masood Gujjar, Sarwar Qureshi, and Ashfaq Ansari said that the entire teaching community had unanimously rejected the local government act. They added that the anti-education policies of the current regime created serious unrest among the teachers. They pointed out that their senior colleagues got rid of supervision of local governments after a long struggle in 1970. “But once again the rulers are pushing education towards complete destruction by giving it under the control of illiterate local government members,” they maintained. They warned that the educational institutions would turn into hub of politics once they came under the control of local councils and it would badly affect educational activities. They said that the education sector was being destroyed under a vicious conspiracy. They warned that the teachers would be forced to stage demonstrations on a daily-basis if local government act and anti-education policies were not withdrawn. They declared that the teachers would perform their duties while wearing black armbands after Eidul Azha.

ADMIN TO VACCINATE

KIDS COMING FROM KPK

The district administration has decided to deploy polio vaccination teams at all bus and van stops to administer anti-polio drops to the kids coming from different areas of KPK.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak said on Thursday reporting of five polio cases from Bannu in just one day was highly alarming.

He directed CEO Health Dr Munawar Abbas to deploy polio vaccination teams at all those bus stands where buses from KPK especially Bannu, Laki Marwat and Karak were coming. He said that the teams would work in three shifts and the data of all children coming from these areas including their names, father name and address would be developed. He said that all-out efforts would be made to ensure vaccination of all children coming from KPK.