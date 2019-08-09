Share:

MULTAN - Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik has said that a well-trained skilled workforce is imperative to put Pakistan on the path to progress, adding that the youth can get good employment by getting technical education.

He observed this while inaugurating a technical training school at Sahiwal Coal Power Plant on Thursday.

The minister said that the Chinese company running the plant had agreed to spend two per cent of its profit on welfare projects and the school was established in line with this commitment.

He said that local youth would get technical training in different fields at this school.

He stressed upon the company to set up a hospital and a women educational institution in the area. He said that Pak-China friendship was a model for the world and this friendship was going to touch new peeks.

He asked Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan. “Take the benefit of cheap labour and export your goods from here,” he added. He said that China was a time-tested friend of Pakistan which extended great help to Pakistan in industrial sector. He said that the Sahiwal Coal Power Plant was another example of Pak-China friendship.

Speaking on this occasion, Chinese delegates said that the plant would play a key role in making up power shortage. They assured full support in technical fields to Pakistan.