LAHORE (PR) Telenor Microfinance Bank and Samsung Electronics have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for disbursement of payments to Samsung’s channel partners through the bank’s digital banking service, Easypaisa. The partnership will enable Samsung Electronics to make payments to its retailers using Easypaisa’s reliable and secure network. Irfan Wahab Khan, Chairman Telenor Microfinance Bank, CEO of Telenor Pakistan and Head of Telenor’s Emerging Asia Cluster and Roy Chang, MD Samsung Pakistan, were present at the signing ceremony held at Telenor Pakistan headquarters along-with senior management from both the companies, including Head of Easypaisa, Telenor Microfinance Bank, Khurram Malik and Head of Mobile Business Samsung Pakistan & Afghanistan, Umer Ghumman.