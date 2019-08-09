Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif has claimed that steps like the arrest of Maryam Nawaz are being taken to divert the attention of the people from government’s failed policies on occupied Kashmir matter.

Speaking in the House on Friday, Shehbaz Sharif said that Nawaz Sharif was only accused of serving the nation by saving billions of rupees from mega projects while Maryam was detained for coming out of her house for her father and the people of Pakistan.

Will continue to bear Prime Minister Imran Khan’s injustice but won't bow down before him, he clarified.

He regretted that Maryam was arrested in front of her father and children. He further accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government of being in “an alliance” with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Shehbaz Sharif further stated that Rs70 billion was spent on accountability bureau in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) but the government closed it. The masses could have prayed for the success of the incumbent government if it provided them relief by decreasing the inflation, he went on to say.

Reacting to Shehbaz Sharif’s speech, PTI leader and Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood advised the PML-N leaders to better prove their innocence in corruption cases.

He said that the PML-N representatives should defend themselves in court regarding their looted money. They (PML-N members) are using Parliament to conceal their wrongdoings, he continued.

Shafqat Mehmood said that Sharif family was involved in money laundering and bought four of its flats in London with embezzled money.

He claimed that shares of Maryam Nawaz in a sugar mill were brought with telegraphic transfers.