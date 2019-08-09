Share:

SIALKOT - A youth shot dead his sister-in-law and her brother over a monetary dispute in village Saidpur-Uggoki here the other night. According to police, Shumaila Bibi (34), mother of four children, was busy in domestic chores at home when accused Irfan alias Fani entered the house and shot her dead. Thereupon, the accused went to a local dera and shot dead Kashif, brother of Shumaila Bibi, and fled away.

Rescue 1122 shifted both dead bodies to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot for autopsy. The police said that main reason behind this double murder incident was a monetary dispute. Further investigation was underway.

POLICE NICK NINE GAMBLERS

Pasrur police arrested as may as nine gamblers in Muhallah Khokaraan here. According to the local senior police officials, the police sent accused, namely Shoaib, Bilal, Amjad, Zeeshan, Yaseen, Noor, Ghulam Murtaza, Aslam, and Adnan behind bars after registering a case against them. Further investigation was underway.