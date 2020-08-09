Share:

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has released a report regarding the casualties and damages in rain related incidents across Sindh.

The report stated that 18 people died in different cities during the heavy downpour continued since August 6.

According to PDMA, three people died in Karachi’s South district, three in Korangi, one child in West districtand one minor in Malir. Moreover, one person each lost life in Khairpur amd Nowshero Feroze districts of the province.

Two people were wounded in the North district of the metropolis, one in Malir, three in Jamshoro, one in Shaheed Benazirabad.

The fresh spell of monsoon rainfall caused partial damages to two houses in Malir and Nowshero Feroze respectively, whereas, one house was completely destructed in Nowshero Feroze.

The crops on 132 acres of land were affected in the recent downpur in Sukkur, said the PDMA Sindh.