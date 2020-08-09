Share:

Eleven members of a family of Pakistani Hindu migrants were found dead in a farm in Jodhpur district of Rajasthan, India, on Sunday.

The Hindu family had settled in Lodta village of Decho area of Jodhpur. Family members were mysteriously found dead in the morning, according to locals.

According to Indian police officials, only one member of the family survived. These people of the Bheel community were living in a farmhouse acquired for farming.

The cause of death is not yet known. However, reports of poisoning of all family members are circulating in the Indian media.

Mysterious deaths of 11 Hindu family members who migrated from Pakistan to India have raised suspicions about Gandhi s secular India.