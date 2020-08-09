Share:

LAHORE/karachi - The COVID-19 has taken away two more lives in the province while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 94,223 after registration of 183 new cases.

According to spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Saturday, so far the total number of deaths has been recorded as 2,166 altogether.

The department confirmed that 40 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 4 in Nankana Sahib, 1 in Sheikhupura,16 in Rawalpindi, 4 in Attock, 2 in Chakwal, 17 in Gujranwala, 14 in Sialkot, 2 in Narowal, 9 in Gujrat, 3 in Mandi Bahauddin, 14 in Multan, 2 in Khanewal, 2 in Vehari, 7 in Faisalabad, 1 in Chiniot, 4 in Toba Tek Singh, 4 in Jhang, 2 in Rahimyar Khan, 5 in Mianwali, 3 in Bhakkar, 3 in Bahawalnagar, 10 in Bahawalpur, 1 in Lodharan, 5 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 2 in Muzaffargarh, 2 in Rajanpur, 1 in Sahiwal, 2 in Okara and 1 new case of COVID-19 have been reported in Pakpatan districts during the last 24 hours till the filing of this news.

The Punjab Health department has conducted 768,855 tests for COVID-19 so far while 86,240 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab Health Department has also appealed to the masses to adopt SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with mask.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the Healthcare Department urged the citizens.

Sindh reports

300 more patients

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Saturday that 300 more patients of coronavirus were detected when 10,001 samples were tested while three patients lost their lives due to the virus, raising the disease death toll to 2,262 in Sindh province.

The Sindh chief minister further said in a statement that 10,001 tests were conducted against which 300 more virus cases were detected, showing three percent detection ratio. So far, 817,970 samples have been tested which diagnosed 123,546 cases, of them 115,415 or 93 percent patients have recovered, including 450 overnight.

He said that three more patients died overnight, taking the death toll to 2,262 in Sindh that constituted 1.8 percent death ratio.

According to the CM, currently 5,869 patients were under treatment, of them 5,489 were in home isolation, six at isolation centers and 374 at different hospitals. He further said that 254 patients were stated to be in critical condition, of them 44 had been put on ventilators.

The chief minister said that out of 300 new cases, 201 hd been detected in six districts of Karachi division, including 90 in South, 38 East, 24 Central, 22 Malir, 15 West and 12 Korangi. He stated that Hyderabad had nine cases, Thatta eight, Dadu and Badin seven each, Larkana six, Jamshoro four, Shikarpur and Sukkur three each, Umerkot and Shaheed Benazirabad two each and Mirpurkhas and Sanghar one each. The chief minister urged the people to follow SOPs and stay safe.

