KHANEWAL - Traffic Police Mian Channu chal­laned 2,200 vehicles on charges of violation of traffic rules and illegal parking during month of July. According to Cir­cle Incharge Inspector Faisal Shehzad, traffic police fined Rs 810,000 to owners of 2,200 vehi­cles. He stated that no­body would be allowed to violate traffic rules or cause any hurdle in smooth flow of traf­fic. Similarly, the action against illegal parking will also remain con­tinue, he concluded.