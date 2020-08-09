Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has allowed as many as 270 Chinese technicians under a special protocol to provide expertise for the Suki-Kinari hydropower project, being built alongside Kunhar River in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, officials said yesterday.

The technicians from Chengdu will arrive Pakistan on August 12.

The Civil Aviation Agency (CAA) has made special arrangements for their arrival as a gesture of goodwill towards China.

The Suki Kinari HPP is an under construction run-of-the-river hydropower project located on the Kunhar river in the Kaghan valley of Mansehra.

After completion in 2022, the plant will generate 870 megawatts of power. The completion of this hydropower plant will play an important role in promoting Pakistan’s industrial development and economic recovery.