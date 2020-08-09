Share:

QUETTA - On the direction of Agha Shakeel Ahmad Khuz­dari and Sardar Aziz Muhammad Umrani, ra­tions were distributed among the rain victims in different areas including Sultanabad and Shahwaniabad area of Khuzdar district on Sat­urday. Agha Shakeel Ahmad Durrani and Sardar Aziz Muhammad Umrani expressed their sor­row the financial loss caused by the torrential rains, saying that there were reports of mud houses collapse from different areas and wa­ter entering the houses causing difficulties for people in the area. They said that it was the re­sponsibility of the district administration to re­dress the grievances of the victims, adding that the administration and other wealthy society members should come forward to help the vic­tims on emergency basis. We will not leave rain affected people alone and the platform of Agha Shahbaz Trust will provide all possible support to the victims in the area.