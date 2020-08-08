Share:

The test series between England and Pakistan has commenced, our team is back to the international arena after a break owing to the pandemic. The young side lacks experience but possesses potential and ability to defeat mighty England. The trio of Naseem, Shaheen and Abbas will definitely make it durable for England’s strong batting line up.

Senior cricketers have pinned their hopes on seasoned leg spinner Yasir Shah who has always created problems for English batsmen. Fawad Alam who scored a test century on debut had been struggling to make it to the test side since then. After a decade, he will represent Pakistan in a test match and will surely try to contribute with the Bat.

All eyes will be on Abid Ali as well, who is appraised as Pakistan’s future test star but has failed to perform in inter-squad practice matches which were played just before the beginning of this tour. Batting maestro Younous Khan will be there with the team as a batting coach and his advice will play a crucial role in burnishing the batting ability of youngsters.

KAMRAN KHAMISO KHOWAJA,

Sujawal.a