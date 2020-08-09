Share:

PESHAWAR - Counter-Terrorism Department on Sat­urday claimed to arrest a terrorist for smuggling 40kg explosives from Darra Adamkhel to Peshawar.

An official said that Akhtar Muham­mad, a resident of Darra Adamkhel, was arrested during a raid near Arbab Tapu checkpost in Peshawar.

He said Akhtar was being interrogat­ed and he might divulge key informa­tion.

In April 2018, the accused Akhtar along with his accomplice tried to smuggle 40kg explosives to Peshawar from Darra but during encounter, they abandoned the contraband and es­caped from the scene. The CTD arrest­ed Akhtar and after the case was hand­ed over to the department.