PESHAWAR - Counter-Terrorism Department on Saturday claimed to arrest a terrorist for smuggling 40kg explosives from Darra Adamkhel to Peshawar.
An official said that Akhtar Muhammad, a resident of Darra Adamkhel, was arrested during a raid near Arbab Tapu checkpost in Peshawar.
He said Akhtar was being interrogated and he might divulge key information.
In April 2018, the accused Akhtar along with his accomplice tried to smuggle 40kg explosives to Peshawar from Darra but during encounter, they abandoned the contraband and escaped from the scene. The CTD arrested Akhtar and after the case was handed over to the department.