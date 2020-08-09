Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the biggest tree plantation campaign today and wanted everyone to join him in this initiative all over Pakistan.

In a tweet yesterday, the prime minister said that he has asked his MPs, Ministers, Chief Ministers and Tiger Force volunteers to participate in the biggest tree planting campaign.

He said that the target is 3.5 million trees plantation in a day though they will try to exceed it.

According to details, the volunteers have taken charge of their roles and divided into different teams to dispense their duties.

Following the prime minister’s directives, the distribution of saplings has been completed so that they can be planted on Sunday.

Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar also sent across a message ahead of the campaign, asking opposition politicians Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto, Khawaja Asif and others to join the plantation drive.

“The Sindh government should [join us in] favour of national interest,” said the politician.

3.5 million saplings to be planted in a day

Dar said the prime minister will also be in the field along with other volunteers and the general public today, adding the drive will begin from Islamabad under the premier, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will commence it from Sialkot.

He said that civil society, district administration, forest department and the citizenry should work together to make the campaign successful.

In July, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced that August 9 will be celebrated as Tiger Force Day and a massive plantation drive would be launched across the country to combat the adverse effects of climate change.

In a broadcast message yesterday, the prime minister said that he will personally become a part of the plantation drive.

“We have to plant 10 billion trees until 2023,” said the premier.

Calling pollution and global warming the impetus behind the plantation drive, the premier said that the volunteers force will set a record by planting the maximum number of trees.