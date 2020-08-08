Share:

The sea turns red with blood in the Faroe Islands as dozens of whales and dolphins are slaughtered. On average, 1500 dolphins are massacred every year in the Faroe Islands, which invoke an ancestral tradition to justify this barbaric practice.

Despite an international ban on commercial whaling, whales are still being killed all across the world. If whaling continues on such a massive scale, whales could be extinct in less than 30 years. Consequences from over-whaling include increased carbon dioxide, contributing to global warming. This leads to the melting of ice caps and changes in the eating habits of many marine animals.

International organisations should ensure that whaling remains strictly limited and stringently controlled. It must close the door on the aspirations of other countries which may be taking advantage of the growing anarchy swirling around the IWC. It is, in short, the whales’ best hope.

SYEDA RUQIYA FATIMA,

Karachi.