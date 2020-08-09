Share:

ISLAMABAD - Both the government and the opposition have failed to bring Balochistan National Party [BNP-Mengal] into their fold to increase their respective strengths in the Parliament.

Stalwarts from both sides [opposition and government] held detailed meetings with the BNP-chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal over the past few weeks to seek his party’s support in the legislature.

The ruling party [PTI] had formed a sub-committee to develop comprehensive Term of Reference (ToRs) encompassing all the issues relating to Balochistan. This committee could not prove effective as senior members from the ruling party had not received a positive response from the party from Balochistan.

The senior members from opposition including PPP-P Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also recently met BNP chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal to invite him to participate in their upcoming Multi-Party conference (MPC).

Despite these efforts, BNP-Mengal has not shown any interest to join either opposition benches or government benches.

“We are not impressed by the offer of opposition factions; we are enjoying the status of independent party in the National Assembly,” said BNP-Mengal MNA Agha Hassan Baloch, talking to The Nation.

He said the party had not taken a decision to submit an application to sit on opposition benches. “The opposition parties want us to join hands with them,” said Baloch.

BNP-Mengal Sardar Akhtar Mengal, a couple of months ago, had detached itself from the federal government. Mengal had expressed annoyance for not resolving their issue related to Balochistan.