MULTAN - Board of Directors (BoD), Mul­tan Waste Management Company (MWMC) approved bonus for com­pany workers over excellent perfor­mance on Eid-ul-Azha.

The company BoD’ meeting led by DC Aamer Khattak held on Satur­day. The BoD unanimously approved Aamer Khattak as chairman of the company while contract of sanitary workers which had hired through third party was also extended.

DC welcomed the new board di­rectors Hussain Ahmed Fazal, Yasir Hussain Bucha, Masroor Haider and hoped that new members would uti­lize all capabilities for improvement of the company.

He said that all the decisions would be made on merit in the board while company’s performance was on top across the province.

Member board of directors Ya­sir Hussain said that branding of the company was essential adding that cleanliness condition of the city could be improved by adopt­ing cleanliness system of developed countries.

He suggested that company should prepare roadmap for future.

Hussnain Ahmed Fazal said that company should improve its me­chanical infrastructure.

Masroor Haider said that commu­nity’s involvement regarding cleanli­ness was vital.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Abdul Latif Khan said that Punjab government had directed company for generating its own re­sources. He said that there was need to devise a plan to enhance compa­ny’s income.

ADCR Tayyib Khan and company managers were also present at the meeting.