Share:

China has rejected the US’s allegations that the Saudi Arabia is using the Chinese expertise to move towards the development of nuclear weapons.

According to a spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Wenbin, the US allegation is groundless. China and Saudi Arabia are comprehensive strategic partners.

The spokesperson elaborated that there bilateral relations have grown steadily and soundly, with fruitful cooperation in various fields. China and Saudi Arabia maintain normal energy cooperation.

“China has been working to promote the peaceful uses of nuclear energy in the world with a responsible attitude.

We will continue our strict fulfillment of international obligations in non-proliferation, and pursue cooperation in peaceful uses of nuclear energy with other countries on the basis of mutual respect and shared benefit, so as to contribute to global sustainable development,” he added.