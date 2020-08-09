Share:

SARGODHA - DC Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has directed the officers of the market committee to ensure sufficient availability of daily use items in the markets. He issued these instructions during a visit to the vegetable and fruit market on Saturday. Chairman Market Committee Mian Safdar Kaliar, Secretary Market Committee Naeem Iftikhar Cheema and President Sabzi Mandi Shoaib Khan were also present on the occasion. The DC further directed the officers concerned to ensure the implementation of SOPs for the safety of people from coronavirus in the vegetable and fruit market.

He inspected various stall and checked the quality of vegetables and fruits.