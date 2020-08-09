Share:

LAHORE - Saqlain Mushtaq, a brilliant student of Punjab Group of Colleges (PGC), got first position by securing 394 marks in ECAT results announced by University of Engineering and Technology Lahore.

Saqlain Mushtaq was a regular F.Sc student in Punjab Colleges and then he attended ECAT classes of STEP, which is an initiative of PGC for preparation of entry tests.

The management of Punjab Group of Colleges and STEP congratulate Saqlain Mushtaq, his teachers and parents on this outstanding achievement.