ISLAMABAD - The Ehsaas Survey in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was officially kicked-off from Malakand on Saturday.
Ehsaas is conducting door-to-door survey all over the country to gather data about the socioeconomic status of households. This has become critical after COVID-19 since livelihoods of people and their socioeconomic status has been affected. Survey is being done through a computer assisted approach. Enumerators will be required to go door-to-door and collect information at the doorstep.
Malakand and Karak have been selected as sites where the survey will be conducted first. Since this is an end to digital survey, training is critical.
The Ehsaas survey is being conducted in close collaboration with the KP government, Provincial Education Department and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.
Dr. Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Security, along with her team inaugurated the survey in KP through a live demonstration of a survey sampling, done right there with a family residing in the vicinity of the school.
Earlier on, she conducted an interactive session with master trainers and answered their queries. The survey that commenced on Saturday would be completed by December 31, 2020.
Dr. Nishtar apprised participants of the training about the design, methodology, key objectives and course of the survey. She said, “Understanding of the master trainers, supervisors and enumerators about this new methodical approach, is critical for survey quality.