ISLAMABAD - The Ehsaas Survey in Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa was official­ly kicked-off from Malakand on Saturday.

Ehsaas is conducting door-to-door survey all over the country to gather data about the socio­economic status of households. This has become critical after COVID-19 since livelihoods of people and their socioeconomic status has been affected. Survey is being done through a comput­er assisted approach. Enumera­tors will be required to go door-to-door and collect information at the doorstep.

Malakand and Karak have been selected as sites where the survey will be conducted first. Since this is an end to digital survey, training is critical.

The Ehsaas survey is being conducted in close collabora­tion with the KP government, Provincial Education Depart­ment and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Dr. Sania Nishtar, Special As­sistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Security, along with her team inaugurated the survey in KP through a live demonstration of a survey sampling, done right there with a family residing in the vicinity of the school.

Earlier on, she conducted an interactive session with mas­ter trainers and answered their queries. The survey that com­menced on Saturday would be completed by December 31, 2020.

Dr. Nishtar apprised partici­pants of the training about the design, methodology, key ob­jectives and course of the sur­vey. She said, “Understanding of the master trainers, super­visors and enumerators about this new methodical approach, is critical for survey quality.