ISLAMABAD-Police on Saturday reviewed security arrangements in connection with Muharram and decided to enhance vigilance and patrolling in the various areas for foolproof security.

The security arrangements were discussed in a meeting presided over by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and was attended among others by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations), Assistant Inspectors General of Police, Senior Superintendents of Police, Additional Superintendents of Police and all Zonal Superintendents of Police. All wings of Islamabad Police were given directions to ensure complete coordination for success of this plan.

The IGP directed DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed to devise elaborate security plan and supervise all security arrangements himself in connection with Muharram-ul-Haram. He also directed all police officials to maintain close liaison with peace committees a nd organisers of Majalis and processions in Muharram. He directed to issue special cards to police officials deputed for security of religious gatherings and Imambargahs. The IGP directed for strict security arrangements of gatherings and special checking of participants. Strict vigilance should be maintained through safe city cameras and entrance of all type of vehicles in surroundings of Imambargahs to be prohibited. He asked to place barbed wires near venues of gatherings and jawans of police should be deployed at roof tops of buildings on the way of routes. Islamabad police chief directed DG (Safe City) to monitor every type of movement around Imambargahs and gatherings through cameras and latest technology should be used for high-alert security. He said that it should be ensured to make arrangements for checking of participants of Majalis and processions through metal detectors. Strict vigilance should be maintained to ensure that security measures are in place by the police and SOPs issued by the government are being followed, the IGP maintained.

All SPs were asked to monitor search operations themselves and inform their high ups on daily basis about progress in this regard.

He directed for maintaining close coordination among all wings of Islamabad police and staff. The IGP said that walk through gates must be installed at all entry and exit points of Majalis and processions and it should be covered through large strength of policemen. Aamir Zulfiqar Khan directed SSP (Traffic) to issue traffic plan and ensure smooth flow of traffic on alternate routes during the processions. He said that it should be ensured that parking lots are far away from Imambargahs. DIG (Headquarters) would provide complete logistic support during Muharram days, he said and asked all SPs to conduct meetings with organisers of Imambargahs to share security related arrangements and implementation on timings planned for processions.