Share:

MULTAN - Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Central Leader Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani awarded a poor student with Rs 50,000 cash for achieving 1050 marks in Matric exam. The poor kid namely Huzaifa used to sell cold drinks (Sharbat) to support his poor family and also maintain his study. He achieved 1050 marks, out of total 1100 marks. The ex-prime minister congratulated Huzaifa on excellent per­formance. Gilani awarded Rs 50,000 to the kid during a special meeting on Saturday. Earlier, country’s known industrialist Jalaluddin Rumi had announced to bear all expenses of the fam­ily of intelligent student.