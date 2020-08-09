Share:

More than 284,000 new coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people who have caught the disease to 19.1 million, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Saturday.

At the same time, 6,565 new coronavirus-related fatalities were registered globally over the given period, increasing the overall death toll to 716,075.

The United States still has more cases than any other country, with more than 4.9 million cases, including over 161,000 fatalities and more than 1.6 million who have recovered.

Brazil and India are in second and third place in terms of the number of coronavirus cases after the US.

Brazil now has a total of 3,012,412 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Baltimore, Maryland's Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from national and local authorities, the media and other sources.

India, having reached 2,088,611 cases, comes third in terms of the number of confirmed cases.