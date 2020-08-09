Share:

ISLAMABAD - Par­liamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Maleeka Bokhari on Saturday said all bills which were intro­ducing by the government in the Parliament or its committees were need of the country and require­ments of the Financial Ac­tion Task Force (FATF). Talking to a private TV channel, she said the gov­ernment was striving to bring out the country from gray list of FATF. She said Pakistan was considered in FATF gray list during the last tenure of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), adding the pres­ent government was try­ing to implement the FATF recommendations. The MNA said Mutual Legal As­sistant Bill, United Nations Security Council Bill and Anti Terrorism Act were the part of the FATF rec­ommendations and these were not against constitu­tion of the country.