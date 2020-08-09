ISLAMABAD - Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Maleeka Bokhari on Saturday said all bills which were introducing by the government in the Parliament or its committees were need of the country and requirements of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Talking to a private TV channel, she said the government was striving to bring out the country from gray list of FATF. She said Pakistan was considered in FATF gray list during the last tenure of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), adding the present government was trying to implement the FATF recommendations. The MNA said Mutual Legal Assistant Bill, United Nations Security Council Bill and Anti Terrorism Act were the part of the FATF recommendations and these were not against constitution of the country.
