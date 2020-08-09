Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has sought the assets details of government servants by August 31, 2020 and the Establishment Division has written a letter to all provinces and different departments in this regard.

Joint secretary Establishment Division wrote the letter, the copy is available with The Nation, to President's Secretariat, Prime Minister's Office, All Secretaries/Additional Secretaries (In-charge) of Federal Ministries/Divisions, Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, Balochistan, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan, Secretaries (Services), Services & General Administration Department of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, Balochistan, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan, Chairman NAB, Secretary, Wafaqi Mohtasib's Secretariat, Islamabad, Secretary, Federal Tax Ombudsman's Secretariat, Auditor General of Pakistan, Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan and Director General Intelligence Bureau and asked them to submit assets details of their employees.

He directed to obtain declarations of assets and liabilities for the year ending June 30, 2020 from the officers/officials on the prescribed proforma (copy attached), which is also available on website of the Establishment Division.

The Establishment Division maintains the record of declaration of assets of PAS, PSP, Secretariat Group and OMG officers. Therefore, the declarations of the officers belonging to these groups should be forwarded to the Division.