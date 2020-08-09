Share:

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Sunday decided to reopen restaurants, gyms and all other business activities in the province from Monday, August 10, as proposed by the National Coordination Committee.

According to a KP Home Department, all restaurants will be allowed to reopen from Monday, while marriage halls and schools will remain closed across the province.

All types of public transport will be resumed from tomorrow, whereas, for holding religious activities, permission must be obtained from concerned administration, according to a home department statement.

The KP govt has decided to reopen businesses in light of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) decisions.