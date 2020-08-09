Share:

Rawalpindi-Police arrested a notorious land grabber from premises of district court on Saturday when a judge rejected his bail in an attempted murder case.

The accused has been identified as Raja Mehran detained by officials of Police Station (PS) Saddar Bairooni.

In January 2020, a notorious land grabber Raja Amjad along with his sons Raja Azran, Raja Mehran and scores of other armed persons launched an armed attack on a poor man Aleem ul Haq, his son and a cousin when the troika tried to stop the land grabbers from occupying their land. Raja Amjad and his sons shot and injured the three men critically and fled from scene after committing crime.

Saddar Bairooni Police booked the gangsters and started investigation.

According to details, a court took up attempted murder case when the counsel of Raja Mehran told court his client has nothing to do with the case and was roped in a bogus FIR by police. He sought bail from court.

Opposing the arguments, the prosecution told judge Raja Mehran is active member of a land grabbing gang and also involved in firing on Aleem Ul Haq, his son and cousin injuring them critically. The prosecution asked court to reject the bail of accused. After completing the arguments, the judge rejected bail of Raja Mehran and police held the accused from court premises.

Meanwhile, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas ordered ASP Saddar Cirlce and SHO PS Saddar Bairooni to grill the accused and to recover weapon from his possession. He said the police would get the accused punished as per law from court of law for his involvement in injuring three people during an armed attack.