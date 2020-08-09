Share:

ISLAMABAD - Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Saturday paid tribute to bravery and resilience of Major Tufail Mohammad Shaheed (Nishan – E – Haider).

The Pakistan Armed Forces spokesperson took to Twitter to pay homage to martyred Major by saying: “Despite being mortally wounded during combat, he completed the mission and embraced martyrdom setting a noble precedence of valour and determination.” Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday also honored the fallen soldier by saying that the nation pays homage to its great son Major Tufail Shaheed Nishan Haider who sacrificed his life for the motherland. In a tweet on the occasion of martyrdom anniversary of Major Tufail Shaheed, the minister said, the Pakistan Army Jawans have set many examples of valour and courage. He said entire nation pays homage to the courage of the martyred. The ISPR said in a separate statement that the 62nd martyrdom anniversary of Major Tufail Mohammad Shaheed, was observed on Saturday. In order to pay homage to supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, a wreath laying ceremony was held at the shaheed’s native town Vehari, Punjab, said the statement.

A wreath was laid on behalf of Chief of Army staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. A contingent of Pakistan Army presented guard of honour.

In August 1958, Indian Army troops crossed inside East Pakistan and occupied the Laxmipur District inside Pakistan’s territory. Major Tufail Mohammad led the counterattack against Indian incursion, despite being critically wounded, and successfully pushed the enemy forces back.