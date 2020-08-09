Share:

LAHORE - Another son of Lahore police laid down in the line of duty the other day. Funeral prayer of brave martyr Constable Muhammad Ashraf of Lahore Police was offered at Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh. The funeral prayer was attended by IG Punjab Shoaib Dastgir, Chief Lahore Police Zulfiqar Hameed, DIG Investigation Shahzada Sultan, DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, SSP Admin Liaqat Ali Malik, CTO Lahore Syed Hamad Abid, SSP Investigation Zeeshan Asghar along with relatives and friends of the martyr. According to details, Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff Cantt, Constable Mohammad Ashraf was shot dead by unidentified assailants while on duty.

A team of anti-vehicle lifting staff Cantt was present in Mandi Faizabad in Nankana district to check the stolen vehicles.

Near Mandi Faizabad Nankana, the police team signaled to stop the Suzuki carry-on van as it was suspicious.

Instead of stopping, the unidentified suspects in the carry-on van drove away to escape. Constable Muhammad Ashraf was critically injured due to firing by unknown assailants. On the occasion of funeral prayers, IG Punjab Shoaib Dastgir, CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed and other officers expressed condolences to the father and heirs of the martyr and assured full care of the family of the martyr.

316 policemen died in Lahore while fighting criminals

In this regard, the Chief of Lahore Police said that the number of martyrs in Lahore Police has reached 316. The martyrs are shining examples of maintaining national security.

He said that he was proud to be the head of a force that made sacrifices for the security of the country and the nation. Lahore Police is the trustee of such martyrs, whose martyrdom has tarnished the honour of the department.

We are breathing in peace because of the sacrifices of martyrs. He further said that Lahore police martyrs include 209 constables, 30 Head Constables, 28 ASIs, 01 Traffic Warden, 35 Sub-Inspectors, 06 Inspectors, 04 DSPs, one SP, one SSP, and one DIG ranked officer.

Among the mourners of Shaheed Constable Mohammad Ashraf are his wife and a four-month-old son. Shaheed Mohammad Ashraf joined as a constable in 2007.