Courmayeur, Italy-The threat that a massive chunk of glacier loosened by soaring temperatures could collapse near an alpine resort on the Italian side of the Mont Blanc mountain range has slightly eased, a local mayor said Saturday. Climate change has been increasingly melting the world’s glaciers, creating a new danger for the town of Courmayeur, a resort community in Italy’s Aosta Valley region, near the French border. The town was put on high alert on Wednesday as a block of ice estimated at about 500,000 cubic metres -- the size of the Milan cathedral, one official said -- from the Planpincieux glacier risked falling and threatening homes. A “red zone” at the base of the slope was also evacuated, with 20 residents and around 55 holidaymakers moved from the area.