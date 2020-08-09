Share:

Lahore - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Member National Assembly (MNA) Hanif Abbasi on August 17 at its Lahore headquarters to answer questions in relation to alleged corruption at the Sports Board of Punjab.

The NAB also sent Hanif Abbasi a questionnaire comprising 20 queries, which he must submit when he appears before the anti-corruption body.

The NAB questionnaire asked Hanif Abbasi about the agenda of his meeting with then Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on January 4, 2017, and what was the purpose of setting up a Project Management Unit (PMU) in the SBP. The NAB asked why he put pressure on Punjab CM and other board members to form the PMU, what was the competent authority to set up PMU, what was its legal status, and asked as the chairman of the steering committee what powers did Hanif Abbasi have at that time. “What was your role in the projects started under PMU and PMU did not take any action against the projects which could not be completed on time. Did you take any legal or departmental action against the incompetents of PMU or not.”

The anti-corruption body also asked the former chairman of the board if he visited the playground before the meeting held on January 7, 2017 and did he put pressure on the concerned parties for initiating 66 projects at once, and did he point out the loss to the national exchequer once he noticed the projects weren’t feasible. NAB asked what was the placement procedure for Punjab Sports Board projects, and did Hanif Abbasi inspect any project site personally.

The questionnaire also asked the PML-N leader why he did not review his polices when 98 out of 102 projects failed to meet the deadline in the PMU and why Hanif Abbasi chose Akram Subhan as Project Director. The NAB warned Abbasi to comply with the anti-graft body otherwise action may be taken against him under NAO 1999.