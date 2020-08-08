Share:

The effects of the tragic colonial system are still reverberating around the world despite its demise. Unfortunately, these effects are in fact negative; whether it is the Kashmir issue in the subcontinent or China facing issues with Taiwan and Hong Kong. China legislated against the growing crime rate in Hong Kong in recent months, especially looking to eliminate possible financial support to criminal and terrorist organisations, and tackle similar crimes but it was like an earthquake in the world.

Keep in mind that these ‘earthquakes’ do not take place due to any human morality or reasons of caring for the fellow man, because if they did, then souls should also be shaken by the lockdown in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOK) for the last one year. But what is obvious is that no one was bothered. After all this, it would be absurd to think that debate on Hong Kong’s new laws is backed by human pain or suffering.

It should also be clear that Pakistan understands the position of China from day one, and that is why Pakistan believes in “one China” and supports it. The question is, what is the reality of the Hong Kong and Taiwan issues, and is China really taking steps to change the very nature of the agreement?

The answer is no. China is doing this under the joint declaration, which came about in 1984 between China and Britain. With regards to Hong Kong, there is no debate on it being a part of China. And when Britain won the first opium war against China, Hong Kong came under British rule in 1842 and colonial rule was established. Even then, the people of Hong Kong maintained their relationship with China as they had before. After World War II, when the colonial system came to an end, British power was weakened. It was possible for China to seize Hong Kong by force of arms, but China avoided any military confrontation with Britain.

It is clear that there was no moral significance for the colonial-era treaties made by force. China reached an acceptable agreement with the United Kingdom through negotiations and is now empowering and legislating under this agreement. It is clear that Hong Kong’s financial position in the global economy and trade is certain. This is why some countries think that China should be stopped now. However, China has shown great patience in all these matters.

It has also shown patience on the issue of Taiwan, even though Taiwan was won by Japan in the war in 1895, but the people of Taiwan had been constantly fighting against the colonisation of Japan. From 1895 to 1902, they sacrificed 14,000 lives for accession to China. This struggle did not stop, but continued till the end of the Second World War. Meanwhile, Taiwan’s economic activity soared. Taiwan became the seventh largest producer of sugar. Japan established a local government to maintain its occupation. An example of this is the case of princely states in the subcontinent during the British colonial era.

Despite all this, when the Japanese occupation of Taiwan ended after World War 2, the fact was clear to the Allies that great economic benefits could be reaped from Taiwan while China was undergoing a communist revolution and struggle. Its internal conditions were unstable, so it was not possible for China to free Taiwan from Allied occupation after Japanese occupation and restore China’s real borders, so the Allies took advantage of the situation and maintained Taiwan’s as a state. Like any independent country, China has never acknowledged and considered Hong Kong and Taiwan separate from itself. Now that China has become a powerful country, how can it recognise it? It is only fitting for the world to recognise the new security rules that have been put in place in Hong Kong. This is the only way to a road to peace. Sanctions and other tactics will only add to the bitterness, but perhaps the countries that disagree with China are not ready to understand this.