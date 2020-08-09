Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Saturday said the opposition wanted to amend laws pertaining to the National Accountability Bureau to make it toothless.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government also wanted to improve the NAB laws to make the institution strong, but the opposition wanted such amendments, which were favorable for them.

The opposition should have presented proposals to improve NAB laws regarding the money laundering but they attempted to get the money laundering removed from the institution’s domain, he added.

He said there was room to amend the NAB laws , but it was unjustified to make the institution ineffective, he said, adding the opposition parties wanted to get an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) from the government, but they did not succeed in their objective.It was ironic that both the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) did nothing to amend the NAB during their governments, he added.