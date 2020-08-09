Share:

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has said that Pakistan and China are working together for transparency in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

A statement issued by the Chairman NAB said that the National Accountability Bureau is the focal body of the United Nations (UN) in Pakistan and bringing mega corruption cases to a logical conclusion is the top priority of the NAB.

He said that Pakistan was the only country that had signed a MoU with China to end corruption. Pakistan and China are working together for transparency in CPEC.

Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said that all the institutions including World Economic Forum, Transparency International appreciated the performance of NAB. In the survey, 59 percent of the citizens expressed satisfaction over the performance of NAB, he added.