Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan earned $1302.730 million by providing different information technology (IT) services in various countries during the fiscal year 2019-20. This shows growth of 18.56 per cent when compared to $1098.794 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2018-19, PBS reported. During the period under review, the computer services grew by 20.91 per cent as it surged from $825.900 million last year to $998.630 million during July-May (2019-20). Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed increase of 14.75 per cent, from $327.726 million to $376.074 million while the export and import of computer software related services also rose by 7.77 per cent, from $265.354 million to $285.976 million. The exports of hardware consultancy services decreased by 17.43 from, $2.324 million to $1.919 million whereas the exports of other computer services rose by 47.90 per cent from US$ 225.289 million to $333.205 million.