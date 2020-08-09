Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) on Saturday expressed concerns on opening of all sectors in the country during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation calling it ‘a decision in haste by the government.’

The statement released said that “Pakistan Medical Association is surprised over the decision to open all sectors at the same time. We are still under a quarantine period for monitoring corona cases after Eid-ul-Azha, after five to six days we will be able to know how many new cases have emerged after Eid.”

It said the PMA believes that the government has made this decision in haste because our upcoming festivals like Independence Day, Muharram and Rabi-ul-Awal are very close.

This decision should have been made after these festivals. Other countries eased their lockdowns and opened different sectors at a time when their cases decreased. Now again cases have increased in the second phase in countries like the United States, UK, Brazil, Australia, China and South Korea. PMA requested people to follow SOPs and continuously adopt preventive measures.

