Islamabad - Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) waits for the verification notifications of over 500 graduates by the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) as the applicants mull to initiate a protest on delay occurred in issuance of certificates.

According to the documents, PMDC had completed the verification process and sent names and details of medical and dental graduates to the Ministry of NHS on 9th July, 2020 and is waiting for its reply. As per documents, PMDC registrar office on July 9th 2020 wrote a letter to the secretary office Ministry of NHS for recognition of foreign medical qualifications under section 15 of The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Ordinance 1962. The letter said that 606 candidates passed NEB Exam Step-III held on 1st and 2nd February, 2020 as per result of National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS), Rawalpindi. The exam was conducted during the tenure of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).

The letter written to the secretary office Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) said that PMC allowed a number of candidates to appear in the exam who were not issued eligibility letter by the Council which is mandatory requirement as per Pakistan Registration of Medical and Dental Practitioners Regulations 2008 Section 58 sub-section (1).

Spokesperson Ministry of NHS Sajid Shah said that resolving issues of PMDC and foreign medical graduates is the priority of the ministry. Due to the pandemic situation, the work pace in the entire country was affected. However the foreign medical graduates’ issues will be addressed soon.